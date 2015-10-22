Transaero creditor Sberbank says new owners could not save airline-RIA

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank does not believe the indebted Transaero airline could be saved even if it changes owners, RIA news agency quoted Sberbank First Deputy Chief Executive Maxim Poletaev as saying on Thursday.

The creditor would not withdraw its lawsuit seeking to declare Transaero bankrupt but was ready for talks with a co-owner of Russia’s S7 Airlines who had signed an agreement to buy at least 51 percent of Transaero from its current owner, Poletaev was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)