Russia's Transcontainer says shareholder wants board overhaul
August 2, 2013

Russia's Transcontainer says shareholder wants board overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russian rail group Transcontainer said its board will hold a shareholder meeting to consider a proposal by one shareholder calling for an overhaul of its board and for the election of new members.

The company, which handles half of all rail container transportation in Russia, did not identify the party which requested the meeting but said they held more than 10 percent of its stock.

Only two shareholders hold more than 10 percent, according to Transcontainer’s website - transport group Fesco owns 23.7 percent, while state-owned Russian Railways owns 50 percent plus two shares.

Interfax news agency said the request had come from Fesco, citing a source. Transcontainer and Fesco were not immediately available for comment.

Transcontainer said it would hold the extraordinary shareholder meeting in Moscow on Oct. 21. The shareholder proposes the “early termination of the powers of the current members” of Transcontainer’s board and the election of a new board, it said.

