Russia's Transcontainer Jan-Sept earnings fall 29 pct y/y

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian rail group Transcontainer reported on Friday a 29.3 percent decline in nine-month net profit to 3.3 billion roubles ($66.6 million).

Revenue fell 6.3 percent to 27 billion roubles, Transcontainer said in a statement.

“The pricing environment continued to be challenging amid increased market competition and uncertainty around the economy, resulting in a decrease in average transportation tariffs during the reporting period,” the company said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)