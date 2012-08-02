Transneft sees oil supply disruption to Kozmino port

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is at risk of disruption of crude oil supplies to the Far Eastern seaport of Kozmino due to railway problems, its spokesman said on Thursday.

“There is a real threat of loading schedule disruption to Kozmino,” Igor Dyomin said.

Transneft was scheduled to load more than one million tonnes of ESPO Blend crude into tankers at Kozmino for export in August. (Reporting By Gleb Gorodyankin, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Katya Golubkova)