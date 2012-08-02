FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Transneft sees oil supply disruption to Kozmino port
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 2, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Transneft sees oil supply disruption to Kozmino port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is at risk of disruption of crude oil supplies to the Far Eastern seaport of Kozmino due to railway problems, its spokesman said on Thursday.

“There is a real threat of loading schedule disruption to Kozmino,” Igor Dyomin said.

Transneft was scheduled to load more than one million tonnes of ESPO Blend crude into tankers at Kozmino for export in August. (Reporting By Gleb Gorodyankin, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.