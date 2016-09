MOSCOW, Sept 21 Transneft expects Kazakhstan oil transit via Atyrau-Samara pipeline at 17 million tonnes this year, up by 2 million tonnes from preliminary plan, due to start of supplies from Kashagan oil field, head of Transneft Nikolai Tokarev told reporters.

He added that Transneft held preliminary talks with Kashagan shareholders. The production at Kashagan oil field is expected to start in October and to reach 180,000 barrels per day by the end of the year. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Olga Yagova; editing by Katya Golubkova)