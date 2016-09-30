FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russian Energy Ministry not against Transneft selling stake in Novorossiysk port
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 30, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Russian Energy Ministry not against Transneft selling stake in Novorossiysk port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Energy Ministry is not against oil pipeline operator Transneft selling its stake in the Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port , the ministry's head said on Friday.

Alexander Novak told journalists on the sidelines of a business forum in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi that the ministry had received such a request from Transneft.

"We have reviewed it and have even stated our position that we do not mind if Transneft moves forward with it," Novak said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.