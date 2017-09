MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia plans to sell preferred shares of Kremlin-controlled oil pipeline monopoly Transneft in 2017 as part of wider privatisation, Vitaly Sergeichuk, a department head at state property agency Rosimushchestvo, said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)