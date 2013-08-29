Russia's Transneft Q2 net income rises 21 pct y/y

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 21 percent, year-on-year, to 41.7 billion roubles ($1.26 billion), helped by lower forex exchange losses than a year ago.

The company, which carries oil through Russia’s 50,000 km-long network of pipelines, increased revenues by 3 percent in the period to 185.5 billion roubles, it said in a statement. ($1 = 33.1985 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)