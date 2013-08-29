FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Transneft Q2 net income rises 21 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 29, 2013 / 11:58 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Transneft Q2 net income rises 21 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit rose 21 percent, year-on-year, to 41.7 billion roubles ($1.26 billion), helped by lower forex exchange losses than a year ago.

The company, which carries oil through Russia’s 50,000 km-long network of pipelines, increased revenues by 3 percent in the period to 185.5 billion roubles, it said in a statement. ($1 = 33.1985 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.