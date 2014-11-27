FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Transneft set to raise oil tariffs by 6.75 pct
#Market News
November 27, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Transneft set to raise oil tariffs by 6.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is set to increase transportation tariffs by an average 6.75 percent starting from Jan. 1 2015, an official at the Federal Tariff Service told Reuters on Thursday.

Transneft had asked for a tariff increase of 5.4 percent.

This would be a first rise for two years after the government froze the tariffs to slow inflation.

The rise in the tariff, the sole source of income for Transneft, which operates 50,000 km (31,000 miles) of oil pipelines in Russia, is lower than inflation, which is expected to rise to more than 9 percent this year. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

