Russia's Finance Ministry cancels weekly treasury bond auction

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was cancelling its weekly auction of OFZ treasury bonds on Wednesday due to unfavourable market conditions.

This is the third week in a row that the ministry has cancelled the auction. It earlier held several auctions in late September and early October, following a nine-week hiatus motivated by unfavourable market conditions. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)