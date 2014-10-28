FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Finance Ministry cancels weekly treasury bond auction
October 28, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Finance Ministry cancels weekly treasury bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was cancelling its weekly auction of OFZ treasury bonds on Wednesday due to unfavourable market conditions.

This is the third week in a row that the ministry has cancelled the auction. It earlier held several auctions in late September and early October, following a nine-week hiatus motivated by unfavourable market conditions. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)

