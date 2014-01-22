Russia's plan to replenish wealth fund may further pressure rouble

* Govt to transfer $6.1 bln to wealth fund

By Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it would transfer 207.6 billion roubles ($6.12 billion) to one of its wealth funds, a move that may further pressure the rouble, which is trading near multi-year lows.

Russia’s budget deficit came in last year at 0.5 percent of gross domestic product, better than expected and freeing up revenues to go into the Reserve Fund, one of the rainy day funds in which the government saves windfall energy revenues.

It will be the largest transfer since the ministry changed how it handles windfall oil export revenues in October.

The central bank now converts revenues into foreign currency via the open market, obviating the need for it to conduct money market operations to mop up rouble liquidity.

Previously, transfers to the Reserve Fund and the National Welfare Fund, Russia’s other wealth fund, had little impact on the rouble because they were done via off-market operations.

While it is unclear whether all 207.6 billion will be transferred via the open market, a big rouble conversion into foreign currency will be sensitive.

Russia’s currency has weakened by 2.4 percent versus the dollar this month to its lowest levels since June 2012, according to Reuters calculations, as emerging market currencies have been hit by prospects for a further reduction in U.S. stimulus.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last week that the funds will be transferred by Feb. 1. On Wednesday his deputy, Tatyana Nesterenko, put the figure at 207.6 billion roubles.

The rouble sale also comes as the central bank scales back its own market interventions with a view to freely floating the currency by the start of next year, in a strategic shift towards Western-style inflation targeting.

Russians, who suffered from hyperinflation, devaluation and default in the post-Soviet years, heard reassurance from President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that a flexible currency would be to their benefit.

“The freer the Russian currency becomes, the better it will be as a whole, as it will make the economy more efficient,” Putin told a meeting with students.

Revenues destined for the Reserve Fund, which invests in foreign currency-denominated assets and held $87.4 billion as of Jan. 1, will need to be converted chiefly into dollars and euros.

The Finance Ministry, however, has been vague on how much of the transactions will be done on the open market and how much via off-market operations.

“Are we obliged to buy the whole volume (on the market)? No,” Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said last week.

“The amount will be adequate to the market situation.”

MARKET SENSITIVE

During the first foreign exchange purchases under the new transfer system in October, conducted for the ministry by the central bank, there was no impact on the rouble as the total volume of just above $300 million was small and the rouble was stable overall.

This time any open market purchases will be market sensitive, analysts said.

The full proposed transfer volume of $6 billion would be nearly 1.5 times the daily average rouble-to-dollar trading volume on the Moscow Exchange.

On Wednesday, stronger oil prices and a pause in the dollar’s broad rally gave the rouble a respite from its recent plunge. It traded 0.1 percent higher versus the dollar at 33.91 .

However, expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce next week continuation of its massive monetary supply withdrawal are likely to send the dollar and other emerging market currencies to new lows.

“Some regulators (like in Brazil and Turkey) are defending their currencies by raising rates and making constant interventions,” analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a note.

“The Central Bank of Russia is reducing its participation in the forex market, the population’s confidence in banks is shaken and the Ministry of Finance might purchase up to $6 billion in the open market.”

The Central Bank has committed itself to shifting its main monetary policy to targeting for inflation and away from controlling the rouble’s rate by 2015 and last week it scrapped so-called ‘targeted’ currency interventions. ($1 = 33.9337 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Susan Fenton)