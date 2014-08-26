FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian pipe maker TMK swings to net profit in second quarter
August 26, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Russian pipe maker TMK swings to net profit in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - TMK, Russia’s largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Tuesday it recorded a net profit of $60 million in the second quarter thanks to a stronger rouble after a net loss of $16 million in the previous quarter.

TMK, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, said April-June revenue came in at $1.5 billion, up 3 percent on the quarter.

TMK’s bottom line improved during the three months thanks to a foreign exchange gain of $32 million compared with a $63 million loss in the first quarter due to rouble weakness.

TMK sold the majority of its products in Russia for roubles in the second quarter and benefited from a strengthening of the local currency against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

