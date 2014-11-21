FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Forex loss pushes Russian pipe maker TMK to net loss in Q3
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 21, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

Forex loss pushes Russian pipe maker TMK to net loss in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - TMK, Russia’s largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Friday it made a net loss of $7 million in the third quarter due to a $73 million foreign-exchange loss.

TMK, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, said July-September revenue was up 1 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to $1.5 billion.

In the previous quarter the company made a net profit of $60 million, TMK said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.