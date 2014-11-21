Forex loss pushes Russian pipe maker TMK to net loss in Q3

MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - TMK, Russia’s largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Friday it made a net loss of $7 million in the third quarter due to a $73 million foreign-exchange loss.

TMK, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, said July-September revenue was up 1 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to $1.5 billion.

In the previous quarter the company made a net profit of $60 million, TMK said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin and Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)