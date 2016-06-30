FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
June 30, 2016

REFILE-Russia wants Turkish compensation before restoring ties - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Moscow expects compensation from Ankara for the shooting down of a Russian war plane before a full restoration of Russian-Turkish relations, Interfax news agency quoted Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, as saying on Thursday.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich has made clear our terms which will allow to restore our relations: apologies, punishment for those guilty and compensation," Karlov told Interfax referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The first has happened, we are now waiting for the second and third." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

