FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's gas talks with Turkey underway - Kremlin
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 18, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's gas talks with Turkey underway - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s gas talks with Turkey are underway and the Kremlin is hoping for mutually acceptable outcome, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the “Turkish Stream” gas project during a telephone call as Moscow continues to push for its new undersea pipeline to Europe.

“Commercial negotiations between Gazprom and Turkish partners are underway,” the Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists. “We hope they will be able to come up with mutually acceptable solutions.”

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.