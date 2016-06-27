FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom says still open for negotiations on Turkish Stream
June 27, 2016

Russia's Gazprom says still open for negotiations on Turkish Stream

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it was still open to negotiations on the suspended TurkStream pipeline project, Russian news agencies reported.

“Gazprom is open to dialogue on Turkish Stream and always has been,” TASS news agency quoted Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov as saying.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has apologised to Russian leader Vladimir Putin over last year’s shooting down of a Russian air force jet by Turkey’s military, the Kremlin said on Monday, opening the way for Russia to lift economic sanctions.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Susan Fenton

