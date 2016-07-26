FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian, Turkish governments discuss restoring economic ties
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 26, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Russian, Turkish governments discuss restoring economic ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey will gradually unfreeze relations in trade and economy which soured after Turkey downed a Russian bomber near the Syrian border last November, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told his Turkish counterpart on Tuesday.

“We are here to improve our relations and to bring them to an even higher level than before Nov. 24,” Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek told Dvorkovich at the start of their meeting in the Russian capital, referring to the plane incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in the first half of August, Simsek said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

