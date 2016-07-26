Russian, Turkish governments discuss restoring economic ties

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey will gradually unfreeze relations in trade and economy which soured after Turkey downed a Russian bomber near the Syrian border last November, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told his Turkish counterpart on Tuesday.

“We are here to improve our relations and to bring them to an even higher level than before Nov. 24,” Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek told Dvorkovich at the start of their meeting in the Russian capital, referring to the plane incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in the first half of August, Simsek said.