ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia may open its market for Turkish food imports by the end of the year, Russia's Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday.

Ulyukayev said it was necessary first to do quality checks of Turkish products. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Lidia Kely and Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)