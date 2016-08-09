FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russian fund, Turkey's Ronesans agree $400 mln joint investments
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Russian fund, Turkey's Ronesans agree $400 mln joint investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Turkish construction and investment firm Ronesans Holding agreed to expand cooperation and invest up to $400 million in joint healthcare, construction and infrastructure projects, RDIF said on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, signed on Tuesday, state-backed RDIF and Ronesans Holding, which controls Russia-focused construction company Renaissance Construction, could invest up to $200 million each into the partnership.

RDIF and Ronesans Holding first announced plans to jointly invest $400 million in Russia in 2014. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.