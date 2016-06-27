Kremlin says Turkey apologised to Putin over plane incident

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has written to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to apologise over the shooting down of a Russian air force jet by Turkey’s military, a Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.

After the Russian jet was shot down in November last year near the Syrian-Turkish border, Russia imposed trade restrictions on Ankara. Putin had said they would not be lifted unless Erdogan apologised over the incident.

