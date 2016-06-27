FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says Turkey apologised to Putin over plane incident
June 27, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Kremlin says Turkey apologised to Putin over plane incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has written to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to apologise over the shooting down of a Russian air force jet by Turkey’s military, a Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.

After the Russian jet was shot down in November last year near the Syrian-Turkish border, Russia imposed trade restrictions on Ankara. Putin had said they would not be lifted unless Erdogan apologised over the incident.

There was no immediate comment from Ankara. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

