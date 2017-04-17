FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Kremlin says will of Turkish people in referendum should be respected
April 17, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 4 months ago

Kremlin says will of Turkish people in referendum should be respected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the results of Sunday's Turkish referendum, in which a majority voted to grant President Tayyip Erdogan more powers, should be respected.

The vote was a domestic Turkish matter, he said.

Asked to comment on U.S. statements on North Korea, Peskov said that Moscow wanted all sides to avoid any actions that might be considered provocative and to show restraint. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

