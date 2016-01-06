FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian refusal to issue visas to Turkish carrier violates aviation rules, minister says
January 6, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Russian refusal to issue visas to Turkish carrier violates aviation rules, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Turkish Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday Russia’s refusal to issue visas to crew members working for budget carrier Pegasus was an “arbitrary” measure and violated international aviation rules.

Istanbul-based Pegasus said on Tuesday it suspended flights to and from Russia until Jan. 13 after authorities in Moscow failed to give its crew visas.

Turkey would use diplomatic channels to appeal to Russia to abide by “international norms,” Yildirim said at a news conference. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Daren Butler; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

