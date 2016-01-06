FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to issue visas to Turkish airline crews if they apply for them "on time"
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 6, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Russia to issue visas to Turkish airline crews if they apply for them "on time"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with Russian Foreign Ministry comments)

MOSCOW/ANKARA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday rejected a Turkish accusation that it was refusing to issue visas to crews of the Turkish budget carrier Pegasus, saying the airline should have applied for them earlier.

Moscow suspended visa-free travel for Turks from Jan. 1 as part of a range of sanctions after a Turkish jet shot down a Russian warplane near the Turkish-Syrian border in November.

Turkish Transport Minister Binali Yildirim accused Russia of violating international aviation rules by arbitrarily denying visas to Pegasus, which on Tuesday suspended flights to and from Russia until Jan. 13.

But the Russian Foreign Ministry said Pegasus had only applied for visas at the Russian consulate in Istanbul on Wednesday afternoon, and that Onur Air, which has suspended its flights to Russia until Jan. 14, had not applied at all.

In a statement, it said Russia had provided multiple one-year visas to 380 crew members and technicians at Turkish Airlines, which had “started tackling this problem on time ... and is now making flights according to schedule”. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Daren Butler, and by Dmitry Solovyov in Moscow; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.