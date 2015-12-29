Russian minister: Turkey remains important trading partner despite political spat

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday that Turkey remains an important trading partner of Russia, and Moscow has no intention to create problems for Turkish and Russian businesses and citizens.

The Russian government will continue to separate “efficient” political solutions against those “promoting an aggressive and unfriendly policy” from economic relations, Ulyukayev told state Russian television in an interview, referring to Turkey’s leadership.

Relations between Moscow and Ankara plunged to a freezing point last month after a Turkish warplane shot down a Russian jet bomber near the Syrian-Turkish border.