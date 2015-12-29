FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian minister: Turkey remains important trading partner despite political spat
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
December 29, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Russian minister: Turkey remains important trading partner despite political spat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday that Turkey remains an important trading partner of Russia, and Moscow has no intention to create problems for Turkish and Russian businesses and citizens.

The Russian government will continue to separate “efficient” political solutions against those “promoting an aggressive and unfriendly policy” from economic relations, Ulyukayev told state Russian television in an interview, referring to Turkey’s leadership.

Relations between Moscow and Ankara plunged to a freezing point last month after a Turkish warplane shot down a Russian jet bomber near the Syrian-Turkish border.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.