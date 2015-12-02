FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's central bank: sanctions on Turkey to add 0.2-0.4 p.p. to inflation rate in next months
December 2, 2015

Russia's central bank: sanctions on Turkey to add 0.2-0.4 p.p. to inflation rate in next months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Russian Central Bank said on Wednesday that government measures banning a series of products from Turkey may add between 0.2-0.4 percentage points to the inflation rate by the end of the year and in early 2016.

On Monday, Russia approved sanctions as of Jan. 1 against Turkey in retaliation for the downing of a Russian warplane. The ban includes mainly foodstuff.

“Much will depend on the speed and efficiency of organising alternative supply of the banned import products,” the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Lena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

