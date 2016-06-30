FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia calls on Turkey to fight terror together after Istanbul bombing -agencies
June 30, 2016

Russia calls on Turkey to fight terror together after Istanbul bombing -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Nikolai Patrushev, the head of Russia's Security Council, sent a telegram to the head of Turkey's National Security Council calling for cooperation fighting terrorism after the bombing in Istanbul, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

"Such tragic events underscore the need for joint action against terrorist threats through building close bilateral and multilateral cooperation in this sphere," the telegram said.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

