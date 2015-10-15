FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says ready for cooperation with Turkey on tackling terrorism
October 15, 2015

Russia says ready for cooperation with Turkey on tackling terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday Moscow was ready for close cooperation with Turkey on fighting terrorism, in comments after a deadly blast that killed at least 97 people in Ankara last weekend.

“We are ready for very close cooperation and very close engagement with the Turkish authorities in the fight against the terrorist threat,” Lavrov told a conference on Russian-Turkish partnership in Moscow. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)

