Russia rejects blame in murder of ex-spy Litvinenko
December 14, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Russia rejects blame in murder of ex-spy Litvinenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russia denied on Friday that it was involved in the murder of Kremlin critic and former spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006.

A British lawyer on Thursday told a preliminary hearing into Litvinenko’s poisoning that the Russian government was most likely involved in his death, which has soured relations between Moscow and London.

But Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told reporters: “We hope that as a result of the (legal process)... all the baseless allegations about some kind of a Russian involvement in this affair will be dispelled once and for all.”

