FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian banks' exposure to Ukraine "insignificant" - cbank
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 16, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Russian banks' exposure to Ukraine "insignificant" - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The exposure of Russian banks to Ukraine is “highly insignifant” and amounts to less than 1 percent of their assets, Russia’s central bank said on Monday.

Russia’s banking sector is owed a total of $11 billion by Ukrainian residents, and owes them $1.3 billion, the Bank of Russia said in emailed comments in response to questions from Reuters.

“The interconnetions between our financial systems does not raise the slightest concern,” it said. “From the point of view of our banking sector this is a highly insignificant volume of money owed that amounts to less than 1 percent of its assets.” (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.