FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia calls time on 'cheese war' with Ukraine - agencies
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 17, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

Russia calls time on 'cheese war' with Ukraine - agencies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia has agreed to reopen its borders to Ukrainian cheese imports after a two month ban, on condition the producers have been checked and cleared by authorities, news agencies quoted representatives of both sides as saying on Tuesday.

Russian consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor barred imports of cheese from three Ukrainian producers in February after accusing them of using excessive quantities of palm oil, a cheap substitute for milk.

Ukraine claimed the move was politically motivated and a result of lobbying from Russian dairy producers. Russia and Ukraine have fought a string of trade wars, most notably over gas prices.

“We have agreed that these businesses have been checked and that we, as the Ukrainian side and the Ukrainian government, will provide guarantees that the plan has been implemented,” Ukraine’s trade minister Petro Poroshenko said, according to news agency Interfax.

Rospotrebnadzor head Gennady Onishchenko confirmed he would ensure Ukrainian cheese could return to the Russian market, state agency RIA Novosti added. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.