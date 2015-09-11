European Commission says had constructive gas talks with Russia

VIENNA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The European Commission said it had “constructive” talks about gas transfers via Ukraine with Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Gazprom’s Chief Executive Alexei Miller on Friday.

“The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere and focused on the actions needed to ensure stable gas supplies to Ukraine and via Ukraine to the EU during winter,” the Commission said after the meeting in Vienna.

“Today’s meeting created a solid basis for convening a trilateral meeting with Russia and Ukraine and to finalise a new package in the near future,” it said in a statement after the meeting with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)