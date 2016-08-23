FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Kremlin says Putin, Merkel, Hollande to meet to discuss Ukraine on Sept 4-5 at G20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The leaders of Russia, Germany and France have agreed to meet to discuss the situation in Ukraine on September 4-5 in China on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Russia's Vladimir Putin held a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday, the Kremlin said, adding that Putin drew attention to "provocations" by Ukraine in Crimea.

The Kremlin also said concern was expressed about instability along the line of confrontation in east Ukraine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
