No Russia-Ukraine gas or customs deal - Putin spokesman

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Moscow and Kiev have failed to reach agreements on reducing Russian gas prices or Ukraine joining a Moscow-led customs union, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Saturday.

Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich met in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday. They discussed “cooperation in energy”.

“No final agreement has been reached,” he said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)