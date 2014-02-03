FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian Naftogas says may fail to pay Gazprom on time
February 3, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 4 years ago

Ukrainian Naftogas says may fail to pay Gazprom on time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian energy firm Naftogas said on Monday it may fail to pay Gazprom for imports of Russian gas on time due to non-payments by its customers, after the latter warned it may invoke a contractual clause requiring Kiev to pre-pay.

In a statement, Naftogas said that its large customers owed it almost 27 billion hryvnias ($3.1 billion) as of Feb. 3, which may result in the Ukrainian company failing to pay Gazprom’s bills on time.

Quoting a Gazprom GAZP.MM official, the Vedomosti financial daily said on Monday Ukraine imported 2.4 billion cubic meters of Russian gas in January worth $650 million. That took its gas bill to $3.35 billion including past arrears.

