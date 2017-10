YALTA, Ukraine, July 12 (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine have failed to agree on new terms for supplies of Russian gas, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Yanukovich who sought to negotiate a lower gas price.

“There are issues where we have not reached an agreement but... we will aspire to do that,” Putin told reporters when asked about the gas issue. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; editing by James Jukwey)