MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia’s Gazprom, Alexei Miller, said on Wednesday his company had agreed on the “principal issues” with Ukraine over winter gas supplies and that he hoped a formal agreement could be signed next week, Interfax reported.

Miller added that he expected Russian gas supplies to Ukraine to resume from Oct. 1 with Ukraine pre-paying for the supplies. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Catherine Evans)