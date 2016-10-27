FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Russia's Putin says ready to resume gas supplies to Ukraine
October 27, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Putin says ready to resume gas supplies to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia was ready to resume gas supplies to Ukraine at "any second" if Kiev agreed to pre-pay for supplies.

"Pre-payment is all we need," Putin told international analysts at a forum in southern Russia.

Putin said the gas price for Ukraine would not be higher than what Poland pays and might be $180 per 1,000 cubic metres.

Russia wants gas storage volumes in Ukraine to be sufficient to guarantee further supplies of gas to Europe, he added. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
