Russia's Lukoil eyes diesel pipeline in Ukraine - Vedomosti
September 11, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lukoil eyes diesel pipeline in Ukraine - Vedomosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil has launched a bid to buy a diesel pipeline which runs through Ukraine to Hungary, Vedomosti reported on Thursday citing a letter from the company’s head to President Vladimir Putin.

A local subsidiary of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has been operating the pipeline, a bone of contention between Transneft and local Ukrainian authorities.

Vedomosti said Putin had approved the bid after receiving the letter, which said that following the purchase of the pipeline’s owner, PrikarpatZapadTrans, a consortium of Russian and European companies would be created to operate the pipe.

A Lukoil spokesman declined to comment.

In 2013, the pipeline carried 925,000 tonnes of oil products, mainly diesel, to Ukraine’s domestic market, while 815,000 tonnes were sent to Hungary. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, additional reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)

