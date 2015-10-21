UPDATE 1-Ukraine takes Russia to WTO over railway equipment trade

(Adds details on trade values, background)

By Tom Miles

GENEVA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine has launched its first trade dispute against Russia at the World Trade Organization with a complaint about restrictions on Ukrainian-made railway equipment, the WTO said on Wednesday.

“Ukraine claims that since late 2013, the conformity assessment certificates for railway products imported from Ukraine into Russia have been suspended without any explanation and new applications have been rejected,” the WTO said in a statement.

Ukraine alleged that the restrictions broke several WTO rules and amounted to an effective ban on imports of the products into Russia, the WTO statement said.

Locomotives, rolling stock and other railway equipment were Ukraine’s most valuable export to Russia in 2011, accounting for $3.2 billion out of a total of $19.8 billion of export sales to Russia in that year.

But the value fell by one-sixth in 2012, a further one-third in 2013, and then another two-thirds in 2014, when railway exports to Russia were worth just $601 million, according to data from the International Trade Centre, a U.N.-WTO joint agency.

Russia remains by far the biggest customer, followed by Kazakhstan and Belarus, whose purchases from Ukraine have also plummeted. Kazakhstan and Belarus are Russia’s fellow members of the Eurasian Economic Union trading bloc, but neither is a WTO member, so Ukraine cannot sue them at the Geneva trade body.

Trade friction between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the Kiev government’s allies in Washington and Brussels, has worsened since the ouster of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The case is the sixth to be brought against Russia since it joined the WTO three years ago. Details will be posted on the WTO’s website in the next few days.

Under WTO rules, Russia has 60 days to settle the dispute. After that, Ukraine could ask the WTO to adjudicate.