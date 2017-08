MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday placed Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev under house arrest for two months until Jan. 15 after he was charged with extorting a $2 million bribe from Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil company.

Ulyukayev denies soliciting a bribe. (Reporting by Svetlana Reiter; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)