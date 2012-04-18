UPDATE 2-Russia to try to minimize FX intervention - official

(Adds detail about conference)

By Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia intends to minimize intervention in the foreign exchange market, a top central bank official said on We dnesday, though excess currency volatility remains a risk.

The country also has a “good chance” to decrease its budget shortfall this year and should achieve a balanced budget in coming years, said Alexei Ulyukayev, first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Russia.

Speaking at the VTB Capital Investment conference in New York, Ulyukayev said that with interest rates pinned at or near zero in the United States, Europe and other advanced economies, “exchange rate volatility is a real challenge for us.”

But he said the central bank is trying to spend less each month to limit excess ruble strength against the dollar and euro. The bank bought $4.3 billion last month, and Ulyukayev said this month’s total so far was below $2 billion.

In the past, he said the central bank often bought between $10 billion and $15 billion a month in intervention.

The ruble last traded at 29.4750 per dollar and is up more than 8 percent so far this year.

Inflation is expected to rise this year as government spending increases. During his election campaign, President-elect Vladimir Putin promised to increase public sector pay and social benefits.

Ulyukayev said he expects inflation to be within the central banks’ 5 percent to 6 percent target by year end, up from 3.7 percent in the year to March.

Economists say a modestly stronger ruble could help keep price pressures in check. But while a strong currency can ease inflation, it can also make a country’s exports more expensive and hurt growth.

Despite the expected spending increases, Ulyukayev said Russia still had “a good chance to minimize the budget deficit.”

Under its three-year fiscal plan, Russia forecasts a federal budget deficit this year of 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, rising to 1.6 percent in 2013 and falling to 0.7 percent of GDP in 2014.

He said the biggest risk to the Russian and global economies was slower growth in big emerging markets, led by China. (Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)