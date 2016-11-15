* Minister's detention announced in early hours
* Case linked to Rosneft's $5 bln acquisition
* Highest-ranking official arrested since 1991
* Arrest could expose fault lines in Putin circle
By Svetlana Reiter and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Nov 15 Russian investigators said on
Tuesday they had detained Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev in a
bribery case linked to a $5 billion acquisition by state oil
giant Rosneft, a surprise move that may expose fault lines in
Vladimir Putin's inner circle.
Ulyukayev, a 60-year-old technocrat whose ministry has been
overseeing a sell-off of state assets, is the highest-ranking
Russian official to be detained while in office since the
collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
State television was quick to present his detention as part
of the authorities' fight against corruption. It may also be
evidence of infighting at the highest levels of power and may
herald a wider shake-up before the 2018 presidential election.
The Investigative Committee, the state agency that
investigates major crimes, said Ulyukayev had extorted a $2
million bribe from Rosneft in exchange for signing off
its purchase of a stake in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft
.
"The minister is detained," the Committee said in a
statement in the early hours, adding that it had opened a
criminal case against him. "In the near future, investigators
plan to bring charges against Alexei Ulyukayev."
Law enforcement sources told Russian media the minister's
phones had been tapped and his electronic communications
monitored. Investigators set up a sting operation in which the
alleged bribe was handed over on Monday, the reports said.
President Putin was informed about the case when the
investigation was first launched, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry
Peskov told reporters. "These are serious allegations," Peskov
said. "Only a court can deliver a verdict."
He said he did not know whether the detention meant that
Rosneft's purchase of Bashneft could be reviewed.
TURF WAR
Rosneft's acquisition of Bashneft was the focus of a major
turf war between rival Kremlin camps, sources close to the deal
and in the government have told Reuters.
Rosneft's chief Igor Sechin, who is also one of Russia's
most powerful men and a close Putin lieutenant, lobbied hard for
the green light to buy Bashneft.
But the deal was fiercely opposed by economic liberals in
the government, some with ties to Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev, who believed Bashneft should go to private investors.
Ulyukayev initially opposed Rosneft buying Bashneft, one of
the most lucrative state assets to be privatised in years, but
eventually signed off on the deal.
Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of
Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, said he was sceptical about
the veracity and logic of the accusations against Ulyukayev.
There had been a widespread consensus that the Bashneft
stake had been sold to Rosneft for a market price, so it was
strange that a bribe would be given for a valuation that
everyone agreed on anyway, he said.
"This could trigger a serious government shake-up," Shokhin
told the Gazeta.ru online news portal.
Medvedev and Putin spoke about the detention, Medvedev's
office said, adding: "The prime minister believes that the most
painstaking investigation of this case is required."
A Rosneft spokesman, Mikhail Leontyev, was quoted as saying
by the TASS news agency that the company saw no risk to the
Bashneft deal. "The deal is absolutely above board," he said.
The minister has been in his job since June 2013. He is not
part of Putin's inner circle, which is dominated by people who
favour a commanding role for the state in the economy, but
neither is he a part of the rival camp of economic liberals.
Ulyukayev is close to Andrei Kostin, the influential head of
Russia's second-biggest lender, state-owned VTB, and
chairs VTB's supervisory board.
($1 = 65.9176 roubles)
