FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Russia's Lukoil CEO sees no risk for Bashneft sale from Ulyukayev's case - Ifax
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 9 months ago

Russia's Lukoil CEO sees no risk for Bashneft sale from Ulyukayev's case - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Vagit Alekperov, Chief Executive Officer of Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil, which was bidding for rival Bashneft, said he saw no risks for Bashneft privatisation due to detention of Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev's case, Interfax reported.

Rosneft bought a 50.08 percent stake in Bashneft last month. Investigators said on Tuesday that Rosneft filed a complaint against Ulyukayev saying he had threatened the company over the Bashneft deal. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.