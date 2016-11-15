Russia's Lukoil CEO sees no risk for Bashneft sale from Ulyukayev's case - Ifax

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Vagit Alekperov, Chief Executive Officer of Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil, which was bidding for rival Bashneft, said he saw no risks for Bashneft privatisation due to detention of Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev's case, Interfax reported.

Rosneft bought a 50.08 percent stake in Bashneft last month. Investigators said on Tuesday that Rosneft filed a complaint against Ulyukayev saying he had threatened the company over the Bashneft deal. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)