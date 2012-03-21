FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rusagro, Deripaska show interest in Russia grain trader
#Daimler
March 21, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 6 years

Rusagro, Deripaska show interest in Russia grain trader

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rusagro and an agriculture business owned by metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska made expressions of interest in the privatisation of the state-owned United Grain Co., spokesmen of Rusagro and Deripaska’s Basic Element told Reuters.

“We have filed an application about our interest in UGC to get the documents and to study them. After that, we will be able to talk about details. We expect to receive the documents within a week,” a Rusagro spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

A Basic Element spokesman confirmed that its Kuban AgroHolding also filed an expression of interest in UGC.

UGC is issuing additional shares as part of plans to sell a 50 percent minus one share stake in the company, allowing the government to retain majority control.

Troika Dialog took bids from interested parties until March 20.

The Russian government announced its plans to sell a minority stake in the trader in November.

The following month, UGC chief executive Sergei Levin told Reuters that privately-held investment group Summa had expressed interest in purchasing the stake.

Summa declined to comment on Wednesday.

