Belarus investigators say intend to seize Uralkali assets -RIA
August 26, 2013 / 6:12 PM / 4 years ago

Belarus investigators say intend to seize Uralkali assets -RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Belarussian investigators said on Monday that they intend to seize property and assets of Russia’s Uralkali, the world’s top potash producer, following the collapse of a joint Russian-Belarussian venture, RIA reported.

Belarus detained the head of Russia’s Uralkali, drawing a fierce rebuke from Moscow, and investigators said that Uralkali had incurred $100 million in damages to Belarussian interests.

“Evaluating the documents received by investigators, a decision will be reached to seize the property and assets of Uralkali,” RIA reported the investigators as saying.

