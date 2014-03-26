FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Uralkali elects Putin ally as board chairman
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Uralkali elects Putin ally as board chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Russian potash producer Uralkali has elected Sergei Chemezov, the head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, as its chairman, Uralkali said in a statement.

Chemezov, a powerful ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, joined Uralkali’s new board of nine directors this week, signalling greater government influence in the world’s largest potash producer.

“We will work efficiently in the interests of all shareholders while observing corporate governance best practice,” Chemezov said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Goodman)

