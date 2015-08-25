FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Uralkali approves new buyback, may delist from LSE
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 25, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Uralkali approves new buyback, may delist from LSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Uralkali has approved a $1.3-billion share buyback for up to 14 percent of its shares at $16 per global depositary receipt (GDR), the world’s largest potash producer said on Tuesday.

Its GDRs rose 2.5 percent to about $15 after the statement.

The buyback is expected to be completed by end of the year and may lead to its delisting from the London Stock Exchange (LSE), where its liquidity has been lower than in Moscow.

“During the last year the volume of deals with the company’s ordinary shares on the Moscow stock exchange has been higher than the volume of deals with GDRs on the LSE,” Uralkali said.

Uralkali’s technical delisting from the LSE would happen if less than 25 percent of the company’s GDRs are freely floated, it has said previously.

The company has not disclosed the current share of GDRs in its free float. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.