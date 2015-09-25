Russia's Uralkali says to spend $1 bln more on share buyback

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali , the world’s largest potash producer, said on Friday it would spend an additional $1 billion buying back its shares in a further step that may result in delisting in London due to a decline in liquidity.

Uralkali, whose free float has already been cut by previous buybacks, said in August the London listing was not a strategic priority, while analysts believe the delisting will precede the company’s merger with competitor and shareholder Uralchem.

Uralkali, which said last month it would spend $1.3 billion on buying up to 14 percent of its shares, said on Friday it would increase the stock repurchase programme to $2.26 billion.

It now aims to buy back a total of 24 percent of its share capital, Uralkali said, adding that as of Thursday shareholders had tendered around 20.54 percent, including the 12.5 percent stake of Chengdong Investment Corporation.

Shares in Uralkali were up 3.64 percent by 0933 GMT, outperforming a 1.35 percent rise in the broader market, having lost more than 10 percent in two previous sessions.

Analysts and sources have said the buyback and delisting might make it easier for fertiliser maker Uralchem, which owns 20 percent of Uralkali, to try and merge with the potash producer. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Adrian Croft)