MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The deputy chairman of fertiliser firm Uralchem, Dmitry Osipov, will be appointed as chief executive of Uralkali, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing sources among two of Uralkali’s customers.

Uralchem earlier on Friday completed a deal to acquire a 20-percent stake in Uralkali, the world’s largest potash producer. Uralkali and Uralchem declined to comment.