MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The deputy chairman of fertiliser firm Uralchem, Dmitry Osipov, has been appointed as chief executive of Uralkali from Dec. 24, Uralkali said in a statement on Monday, confirming last week’s information from sources.

The move follows a change in Uralkali’s ownership last week. Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov and businessman Dmitry Mazepin’s Uralchem took control of a 47-percent stake in the world’s largest potash producer.